Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

