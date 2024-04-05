Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.76 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $189.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

