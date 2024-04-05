Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.01. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

