EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.00

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.02). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.02), with a volume of 13,219 shares changing hands.
EVRAZ Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87.
EVRAZ Company Profile
EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel and value-added products, including infrastructure steel, rails, large-diameter pipes, and oil country tubular goods.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EVRAZ
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.