Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Exelon Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.22 on Friday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after acquiring an additional 837,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,655,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 133.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

