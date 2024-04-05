F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 268,450.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of F5 by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 stock opened at $188.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $199.49.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,872 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

