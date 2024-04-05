Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.32

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.32 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 225,789 shares changing hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £76.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.32.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

