Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 42,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Visa by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 300.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $274.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.90 and a 200 day moving average of $259.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $503.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

