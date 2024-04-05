Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,865.00

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,865 ($48.52) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($48.64). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($48.52), with a volume of 5,102 shares.
Fidessa group Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,865 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,865.
Fidessa group Company Profile
Fidessa group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading, investment, and information solutions to the financial community worldwide. The company offers access to the trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals ranging from institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers, and niche hedge funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidessa group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidessa group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidessa group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.