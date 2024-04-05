Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,728,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,612,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after buying an additional 1,253,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

