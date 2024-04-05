Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.43 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after acquiring an additional 488,392 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,477,000 after buying an additional 124,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,856,000 after buying an additional 134,492 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.98%.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

