Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,457 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.7 %

JCI opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.