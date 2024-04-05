Financial Contrast: Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) vs. NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) and NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Keyera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of NuStar Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NuStar Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Keyera pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. NuStar Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Keyera pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NuStar Energy pays out 225.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Keyera is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keyera N/A N/A N/A NuStar Energy 16.75% 107.61% 4.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keyera and NuStar Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Keyera and NuStar Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keyera N/A N/A N/A $2.91 8.99 NuStar Energy $1.63 billion 1.78 $273.66 million $0.71 32.32

NuStar Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Keyera. Keyera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuStar Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Keyera and NuStar Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keyera 0 1 1 0 2.50 NuStar Energy 1 4 0 0 1.80

Keyera presently has a consensus target price of $32.07, indicating a potential upside of 22.74%. NuStar Energy has a consensus target price of $19.43, indicating a potential downside of 15.34%. Given Keyera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Keyera is more favorable than NuStar Energy.

Summary

NuStar Energy beats Keyera on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keyera

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services. The Liquids Infrastructure segment owns and operates a network of facilities, including underground NGL storage caverns, above ground storage tanks, NGL fractionation facilities, and NGL and condensate pipelines, as well as rail and truck terminals for the processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation of by-products of natural gas processing comprising ethane, propane, butane, and condensate. This segment also produces iso-octane; and engages in the liquids blending activities. The Marketing segment engages in the marketing of propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane, as well as natural gas and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Keyera Facilities Income Fund and changed its name to Keyera Corp. in January 2011. Keyera Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About NuStar Energy

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment offers storage, handling, and other services for refined products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and other liquids. The Fuels Marketing segment provides bunkering operations in the Gulf Coast; and blending operations with Central East System primarily for ship owners, marketers, and traders. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

