First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26

Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.26 and traded as high as $22.82. First United shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 9,959 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First United in a report on Sunday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First United Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The company has a market cap of $150.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.86.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21. First United had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First United Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

First United Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Institutional Trading of First United

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First United by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in First United by 0.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

