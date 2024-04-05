Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $15.70

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.70, but opened at $16.13. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 184,667 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLNC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 2.57.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fluence Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Fluence Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

