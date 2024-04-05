FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Shares Up 2.3%

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 244,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,346,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
FOXO Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of FOXO Technologies
FOXO Technologies Company Profile
FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FOXO Technologies
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for FOXO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOXO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.