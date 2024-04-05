FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Shares Up 2.3%

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 244,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,346,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FOXO Technologies stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.26% of FOXO Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

