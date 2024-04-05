Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 25,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,657,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,656,327.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $261,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $165,360.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,816,290.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,453.26.

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 30.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 568.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Tile Shop by 20.1% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tile Shop by 1.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

