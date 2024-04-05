FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Disc Medicine, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:IRON)

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Disc Medicine in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.96) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

IRON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $104.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $712.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.18. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,857,882.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

