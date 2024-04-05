FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NYSE:CFR)

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $8.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.63. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.15.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.3 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 244,197 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

