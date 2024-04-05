FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.

Vincerx Pharma Trading Down 10.3 %

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Institutional Trading of Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

