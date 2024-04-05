FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.
Vincerx Pharma Trading Down 10.3 %
Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.
Institutional Trading of Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.
Further Reading
