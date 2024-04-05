FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Champion Iron Limited Issued By B. Riley (TSE:CIA)

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$506.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.60 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$4.57 and a 1 year high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

