FY2027 EPS Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Decreased by Wedbush

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $83.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $111,695.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $111,695.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $273,825.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,065.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,109 shares of company stock valued at $709,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.