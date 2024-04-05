Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $235.91

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.91 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.04). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 234 ($2.94), with a volume of 191,422 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £240.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,671.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 248.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,571.43%.

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

