Gary B. Smith Sells 4,166 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $205,758.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,226,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ciena Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 86,986 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

