GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 71,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

