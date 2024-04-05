Genprex, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Genprex in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genprex’s current full-year earnings is ($9.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genprex’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.
Genprex Trading Down 3.9 %
Genprex stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.61. Genprex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.
About Genprex
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
