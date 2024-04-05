Genprex, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Genprex in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genprex’s current full-year earnings is ($9.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genprex’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Genprex stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.61. Genprex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Genprex by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19,198 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Genprex by 43.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

