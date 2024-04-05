Giuseppe Ciaramella Sells 4,534 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $145,632.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 169,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $29.03 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.