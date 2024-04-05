Giuseppe Ciaramella Sells 4,534 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $145,632.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 169,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ BEAM opened at $29.03 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.77.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.
