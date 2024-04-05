Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.92.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
GPN opened at $126.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.
