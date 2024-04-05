Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $151.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.92.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Wedbush increased their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $126.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.79. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 52,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,781,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Global Payments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.