Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 22,538,985 shares traded.
Global Petroleum Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.16.
About Global Petroleum
Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
