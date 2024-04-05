Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $181,000 Stock Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 154.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of IUS stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

