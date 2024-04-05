Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 340,902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.67 and its 200 day moving average is $121.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.