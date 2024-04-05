Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 2,316 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 641.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,891,000 after buying an additional 115,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.02.

Comerica Trading Down 1.9 %

CMA opened at $52.76 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

