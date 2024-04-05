Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of FANG opened at $201.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $203.97.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.
Diamondback Energy Profile
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
