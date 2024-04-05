Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 86,408 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,891% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 284.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 148,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

