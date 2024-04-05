Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.43

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2024

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKWGet Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.43 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 136.80 ($1.72). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.73), with a volume of 4,010,680 shares traded.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 54.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock has a market cap of £3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 328.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.43.

Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 3.43 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $2.19. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,380.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Abigail Rotheroe bought 14,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.80 ($24,963.34). Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Greencoat UK Wind

(Get Free Report)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.