Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.13

Shares of Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.13 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 28.78 ($0.36). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 27.82 ($0.35), with a volume of 4,753,309 shares trading hands.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,782.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.28.

Hammerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $0.72. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.