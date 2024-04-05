Harrington Investments INC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harrington Investments INC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

AMZN opened at $180.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $185.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.