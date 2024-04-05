HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZVRA. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

ZVRA opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $177.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.81. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,250,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.