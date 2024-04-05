HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $325.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $335.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.79.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

