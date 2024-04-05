Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,898,000 after purchasing an additional 53,506 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,392,000 after purchasing an additional 322,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

