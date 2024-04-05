Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $201.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE HLT opened at $208.79 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

