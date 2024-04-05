Horizon Wealth Management LLC Buys 542 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.2% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,902 shares of company stock valued at $74,597,148 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $859.05 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $801.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

