Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.46 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

