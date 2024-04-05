Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unionview LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 154,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.