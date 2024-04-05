Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $56,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $98,687,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock opened at $239.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

