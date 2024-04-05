Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 858.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $165,219,000 after acquiring an additional 423,034 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after acquiring an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $357.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.71. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.14.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

