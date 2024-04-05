Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 182 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VCSH opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.