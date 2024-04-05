Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $21,127,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,595,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,305,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $152.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

