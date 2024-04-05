Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 37 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 20,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Home Depot by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $357.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.